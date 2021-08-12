Richard and Sherry (Sparling) Wright of Monticello are celebrating 60 years of marriage this month.
The couple were married August 18, 1961, at Lincoln Christian Church in Lincoln. They have two children: Jeff (Kathy) Wright of Monticello and Mike Wright (Cristin McMullen) of Monticello; 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
After living in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin for 10 years, Richard and Sherry returned to their central Illinois roots when they moved to Monticello in September of 1981. At that time they purchased what is now known as Mackey-Wright Funeral Home from Dwight Mackey. With Sherry by his side, Richard operated the funeral home until his retirement in 2001.
The couple requests no gifts, but cards may be mailed to 417 South Emerson St., Monticello, Ill 61856.