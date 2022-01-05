Captain Robert “Barney” Rubel, USN retired and Donna (Meece) Rubel of Monticello will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a celebration on Jan. 8.
Barney Rubel is retired as a naval aviator, inspector general (U.S. Southern Command), dean for Center for Naval Warfare Studies at the U.S. Naval War College; and 55 years of continuous service to the U.S. Navy.
Donna Rubel is retired as a bank manager, protocol officer for the president of the Naval War College, as a Navy wife and super mom.
Their children are Matthew (Kelly) Rubel of Litchfield Park, Arizona and Daniel (Ana) Rubel of Austin, Texas. They also have five grandchildren.