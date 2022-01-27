Shonkwiler-Coates engagement

Misty Rayne Shonkwiler of Bement and Haiden Michael Coates of Champaign have announced their engagement, and will marry on Feb. 14, 2022 in Monticello.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Dennis and Michelle Shonkwiler of Bement. She graduated from Bement High School in 2018, and completed her CNA certification at Parkland College in 2018. She is employed as a CNA at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.
The prospective bridegroom is the son of Darryl and Tina Coates of Decatur. He graduated from Gibson City/Melvin-Sibley High School in 2013. He also graduated from Parkland College with a degree in web design. He is employed as a dietary aide at Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana.