MONTICELLO — In partnership with the University of Illinois Office of the Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (OVCDEI) and with support from Joan and Peter Hood, Allerton Park & Retreat Center has announced the Spring 2022 In-Residence Program.
Open to artists and naturalists, the Spring 2022 residence will highlight and celebrate the arts and study of nature within Black and Latinx communities.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 4.
Interested applicants should follow the application link available on the Allerton website starting Sept. 7 to complete and submit their application. Final decisions about Spring 2022 residencies will be made in late November. Three-week residencies will take place between mid-March and late-April, 2022. Final dates will be confirmed when residency is offered.