MONTICELLO — Allerton Park and Retreat Center has eased capacity restrictions for the remaining shows in its ninth annual Concert Series, presented by the University of Illinois Community Credit Union.
Previous capacity limits and the requirement of registering online have been eliminated.
Concerts open to the public include July 29, August 5, 15, 26, and September 10. All shows will take place on Allerton’s Gatehouse Lawn, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.
Previously, guests were asked to register online, but event organizers said they feel comfortable easing the restrictions for the outdoor performances, given the latest Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
Unvaccinated guests are reminded to wear masks and keep a distance of 6 feet from other concert goers. Guests no longer need to register, but are asked to make a donation at the gate.
“Things went smoothly for our first two shows, and we are confident that even with these changes we will be able to provide a safe and enjoyable experience,” noted Allerton Event Coordinator Ashley Sims.
“We have food options and a cash bar at every show, and are excited to be able to accommodate even more music and nature lovers to enjoy the lovely Allerton concert ambiance.”
Upcoming shows will feature the Steel City Jug Slammers (July 29), Dennis Stroughmatt and L’Esprit Creole (August 5), Broken Brogue (August 15), and Reckasto (August 26). In addition, a Friday night show is being planned for September 10, with acts to be announced.
Wrapping up the Series October 8-10, the annual Music Barn Festival will feature three ticketed performances, held in the century-old Dutch hay barn on the estate.
The Concert Series is made possible with the support of presenting sponsor, the University of Illinois Community Credit Union, as well as: The Ayers Family, Kirby Medical Center, Herbold Family Trust, Monahan Partners, Illinois Public Media, and AHW INC.
Guests should bring blankets or chairs. For more information visit allerton.illinois.edu or call 217-333-3287.