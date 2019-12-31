The Monticello High School Thespians and Monticello Theatre Association will present “The Incomplete Life and Random Death of Molly Denholtz,” by Ian McWethy at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 4 at MTA’s Phoenix Theatre, 1406 N. Market St., Monticello.
The play is being directed by Haley Baker, assisted by Cassidy Marcum. It includes sensitive topics regarding death and suicide, so viewer discretion is advised.
Tickets are available at www.monticellotheatre.org, and at the door if tickets remain.
Cast list
Those in the cast and crew of “The Incomplete Life and Random Death of Molly Denholtz” are:
Director – Haley Baker
Assistant Director – Cassidy Marcum
Tech – Abigail King
Stage Manager – Haley Baker
Stage Hands and paint crew – Jessica K. Becca, Anna Peterson
Cast – Cassidy Marcum, Ken Merriman, Emma Brown, Cam Allender, Megan LeJeune, Grace O’Brien, Kaelan Olsen, Ryan Olsen, Rylee Kurth, Isabel Pellum, Maya Kaczor, Cam Allender, Grace O’Brien, Ken Merriman, Rylee Kurth, Kaelan Olsen