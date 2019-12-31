MTA, MHS play

Ken Merriman and Cassidy Marcum rehearse for this weekend’s production of “The Incomplete Life and Random Death of Molly Denholtz,” a collaborative effort by the Monticello High School Thespians and the Monticello Theatre Association.

The Monticello High School Thespians and Monticello Theatre Association will present “The Incomplete Life and Random Death of Molly Denholtz,” by Ian McWethy at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 4 at MTA’s Phoenix Theatre, 1406 N. Market St., Monticello.

The play is being directed by Haley Baker, assisted by Cassidy Marcum. It includes sensitive topics regarding death and suicide, so viewer discretion is advised.

Tickets are available at www.monticellotheatre.org, and at the door if tickets remain.

Cast list

Those in the cast and crew of “The Incomplete Life and Random Death of Molly Denholtz” are:

Director – Haley Baker

Assistant Director – Cassidy Marcum

Tech – Abigail King

Stage Manager – Haley Baker

Stage Hands and paint crew – Jessica K. Becca, Anna Peterson

Cast – Cassidy Marcum, Ken Merriman, Emma Brown, Cam Allender, Megan LeJeune, Grace O’Brien, Kaelan Olsen, Ryan Olsen, Rylee Kurth, Isabel Pellum, Maya Kaczor, Cam Allender, Grace O’Brien, Ken Merriman, Rylee Kurth, Kaelan Olsen