MONTICELLO — Local artist Caroline Goldsmith has been accepted into the 13th Annual National Juried Exhibition of Traditional Oils.
This year’s Exhibition will be held at the California Center for the Arts, located in Escondido, California, through May 16.
The Oil Painters of America Association said they have had over 2,100 entries for this show and just over 200 of these paintings were accepted.
“I think time stood still as I read the letter notifying me ‘One Morning’ had been selected for the National Art Show,” Goldsmith said.
She did not receive any of the awards presented last week, but said, “I am truly honored to be in the show and hanging in a beautiful art museum. A life dream come true already. And that same week I got some other fantastic news. I have been honored to be an ambassador for the International Plein AIr Painters Association and have been made a signature artist for 2021.
“Currently I am looking forward to showing my work locally again. I have not been able to with the pandemic restrictions and I try bring my art to the public through virtual shows and social media.”
Goldsmith has converted the top level of her Monticello home into an artist studio/gallery and works at painting full-time. Her work can be viewed and purchased at her studio by appointment and online anytime at carolinegoldsmithart.com.