MONTICELLO — The music bug bit Brian Murphy as soon as he picked up a guitar at the age of 13.
But, as with many people, life sometimes gets in the way: Parenting, family, a full-time job and the like.
A brutal review of his music in junior college also didn’t help his cause, at least initially.
“My college professor basically destroyed me in front of the class, so that set me back a bit,” Murphy said.
But in hindsight, the Monticello resident admits it also helped him work on his craft more intently.
“I just tried to get better. I’m a lot better now. And I’m open to playing new styles now, different finger styles, just different methods. I got a lot more open, expanded my musical horizons,” he said.
After releasing some self-recorded sessions this past summer, the Peoria native hit the recording studio for the first time, resulting in the four-track “The Chosen,” which came out on Oct. 1.
It is categorized as alternative rock by music shops where it is available, including iTunes and Google, but Murphy said it has everything from a “bluesy ode” to his youthful influences that included the Foo Fighters.
The tracks are all Murphy — his voice and guitar work — and were recorded by Shawn Johnson at Pressure Wave Studio in Braidwood.
“Shawn is great to work with, very helpful and collaborative in helping to make this dream a realty,” Murphy said.
Empowerment is one thing he tries to sing and play about. That theme has appeared in past recordings, like “Cutlas Sierra,” one of Murphy’s self-recorded cuts from the summer.
“Cutlas Sierra was a reflection of my first car and the freedom that it represented, and how it relates to me now,” Murphy said.
His musical background also includes piano, and he played trumpet in school. And like any musician, his style has grown and changed through the years.
He chuckles at songs he wrote as a teenager.
“I can see how much feeling I had in seemingly small events back then. I’d write this whole song because she said ‘no’ to the dance or whatever,” he said. “So it started as an outlet, but I surrounded myself with music.”
And while Murphy admits to being devastated with his college professor’s negative assessment at the time, he takes himself less seriously these days.
“I’m at the point of accepting it either way. If my music gets popular, great. If it doesn’t, I’m hoping it can help some people. The message — that’s the big purpose.”
“The Chosen, EP” is available through most music retailers. Tracks include “The Chosen,” “The Burden,” “The Calling,” and the blues-style “The Train.”
He also has an active YouTube channel at BrianMurphyMusic.
Murphy can be reached at brianmurphymusic@gmail.com.