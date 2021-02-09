A virtual jazz discussion featuring information and insights into Dee Dee Bridgewater is being hosted by Allerton Park & Retreat Center at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21. There is a charge for tickets, which are available at allerton.illinois.edu.
This event will provide the audience with insight about the impressive vocal chameleon, Dee Dee Bridgewater, an enchanting singer whose voice is playful, irreverent, soulful, and tender.
Sam Reese, Associate Professor Emeritus of Music at the University of Illinois, will explore the biographical sketch of Bridgewater using excerpts from recent audio interviews and video documentaries. Reese will provide guided listening of Bridgewater, an analysis of the tonal and technical characteristics of her voice, and an explanation of how she creates her scat-singing improvisations. Allerton encourages the community to join us in celebrating Black History Month by honoring, uplifting, and helping tell the stories of Black voices in our communities.
About Dee Dee Bridgewater: Dee Dee Bridgewater is Champaign-Urbana’s celebrated jazz “daughter.” After launching her career in John Garvey’s U of I jazz band 50 years ago, she has earned international acclaim in concert halls, in jazz clubs, and on theatrical stages, including Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Now, at age 70, she has never been more vibrant and far-reaching in her artistry. A triple Grammy winner, a Tony winner, and a UN Goodwill Ambassador, Bridgewater was named an NEA Jazz Master – our nation’s most prestigious jazz award. For five decades she has exuded a signature artistry all her own, living out the improvisatory, in-the-moment sensibility of jazz.
Dee Dee Bridgewater is Champaign-Urbana’s celebrated jazz “daughter.” After launching her career in John Garvey’s U of I jazz band 50 years ago, she has earned international acclaim in concert halls, in jazz clubs, and on theatrical stages, including Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
The triple Grammy winner, Tony winner, and UN Goodwill Ambassador will help Allerton celebrate Black History Month by honoring, uplifting, and helping tell the stories of black voices in communities.