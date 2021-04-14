100 years ago
The Bement Library will be closing its doors on April 232. The Women’s Club voted to close it and to pack and store the books. This action was taken because of the recent public vote against the tax support needed to maintain a free township library. This was taken to be an indication of the lack of appreciation of what the Woman’s Club has been doing for the community’s benefit in keeping up a library since 1897.
A free Crippled Children’s Clinic will be conducted by Dr. Schumaker at Dr. C.M. Bumstead’s office in Monticello.
Caroline Honselman Tatman, wife of Piatt County’s pioneer Caleb A. Tatman, has passed away. Having been born in Monticello in 1842 she was 79 years of age. She died in her home on South Charter Street, Sunday night where she had been an invalid for over twenty years. Her family had owned the old Honselman cabin on Market Street in downtown Monticello.
Democrat Dr. T. J. Foster defeated Republican Mayor W. H. England to be Monticello’s next Mayor in Tuesday’s election. A total majority of 210 carried with him. This was the entire Democratic ticket with the exception of one Alderman. The total vote, 1087, was the largest ever polled in a city election in Monticello.
Scarlet fever has again broken out in Monticello and a number of cases are being reported to the Board of Health. Affected households are being promptly quarantined for two weeks.
– Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
One of the lightest votes in the past decade was recorded in Piatt County as only one third of the estimated 4,500 registered in the 18 precincts went to the polls.
For the third year the churches of Monticello will lead the community in a Good Friday Service from 12 noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 19.
A penny supper will be served in the Presbyterian Church Saturday evening.
Corn Belt Chicks AD: Due to Government Pressure on Hatchery and Poultry Industry, we are now cutting our hatching over 50%. If you want late April or May Corn Belt Chicks, Order Now.
Wayne Whitehouse and Mabel Carver were married April 3, 1946, in Columbus, MO. The groom was discharged from the Army after 3 ½ years last month. The bride graduated from Pierce City, MO High School in 1941. The young couple plans to live in Monticello.
A new water softening service will be provided to Mansfield residents as soon as construction of a new cement block building to house the equipment is completed.
Delmar Burgin, who is stationed in Germany, has been promoted to the rank of Captain, according to word received by his wife, Dorothy Burgin.
Citizens of School District 112 will vote April 20 on a proposed $75,000 bond issue to finance a new gymnasium for DeLand High School.
– By Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
Five candidates will be seeking the two open positions on the Monticello Community Unit Board of Education in the coming election Saturday, April 10. The only incumbent seeking re-election is Robert Miller with the four new candidates being Frank Hoffman, Forrest Sawlaw, Robert Kaiser and Mary Jane Healy.
Monticello’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce will be held April 10 at 2:00 p.m. The event will be held in Forest Preserve Park with Mrs. Dwight Mackey and Mrs. Charles Hardy as co-chairs.
At a Monday night meeting in the Community Center, Monticello golfers heard of the new plans for the golf course. The club needs $30,000 to build watered greens. Plans call for 150 families to pay $200 each membership fee thus raising the money. The original course was built by 60 members in 1922. Only Monticello and LeRoy currently have sand greens.
A narrow margin of only three votes decided the supervisor post of Monticello Township. Republican incumbent Albert Parsons was re-elected of office by a 534 – 531 margin over Democratic challenger, Robert Lieb.
– Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Jim Fendley surveyed the job site during the restoration of the small gym at Bement High School. Fendley was one of dozens of volunteers from Bement’s Support Our Schools group (SOS) who collectively logged nearly 600 hours of volunteer time towards the project in March. The Monticello Police Department is investigating a burglary at Rick Ridings Ford Mercury. Monticello Police Chief John Miller said access to the dealership came through forced entry. A floor safe was broken into and then taken away, along with a fax machine. The burglary was discovered Monday morning. “The total property loss was in excess of $80,000.” Amanda Lampert, a member of Girl Scout Troop 194, Monticello, is one of 225 Girl Scouts from around the United States and 50 International Girl Scouts and Girl Guides chosen to participate in “Fun, Fantasy and Footlights,” sponsored by the Connecticut Trails Girl Scout Council. At the event, based at Eastern Connecticut State University, participants will enjoy workshops in communications, visual arts, or the performing arts. Business professionals and college instructors will teach the basics of computers, television, radio, video taping, instrumental music, voice, theater arts, dance, painting, drawing, ceramics and jewelry making.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.