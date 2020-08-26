100 years ago
Monticello high school opens Monday, September 6. It is important that all high school pupils enroll at that time and indicate their choice of elective subjects, otherwise these electives may not be taught. A minimum of five students must enroll in a given elective for it to be offered. It is a fact that many pupils fail because they do not enter the first days of school.
A Piatt-Douglas county clinic for tubercular affections was held at the Atwood township high school building Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Adkins of the state board of health was in charge, assisted by Mrs. Della Fox, nurse of Piatt Co. and Miss Compton, nurse of Douglas Co.
The Monticello Creamery Co, with E. H. Webster as manager has purchased the entire creamery equipment of the Monticello Ice Co. Patrons will get the same prompt service, accurate weights and high prices as when C. A. Landis handled the cream last year.
The Illinois Agricultural Association reports the farmer’s railroad car survey in this and surrounding counties. “There is no shortage of railroad cars in Illinois. The survey that included 494 stations in 46 counties proves that conclusively”. At 146 of these stations (29.5 per cent) some cars stood on track the full seven days of the survey for a total of 9294 cars. On the last day there were 938 of the same cars, standing in the same place, showing 10 per cent of the cars sat idle for seven days straight. The excuse of car shortage is largely camouflage, given for some real deeper reason for the present RR transportation inefficiency,
The large telephone cable carrying a big load of wires on North Charter Street broke letting it fall across the electrified traction trolley wire. The trolley system’s guard wire however kept it from being burnt in two. Still, substantial time was needed to make the substantial phone cable repairs, which is most difficult Miss. Lois Allerton of Amenia, New York and Mr. Rathbone of Duluth Minnesota are guests of Robert Allerton this week. Amenia is home of Robert’s father’s (Samuel W. Allerton) family, and is the town for which Samuel named the elevator and train station between Monticello and Cisco.
Paul E. “Doc” Fonner of DeLand, 25, and Mollie L. Holier of Weldon 25, were licensed to wed Monday.
75 years ago
Raymond Quinlan was selected administrator of the John and Mary E. Kirby Hospital succeeding Emil Fox.
Allen F. Moore, 75, former congressman, U of I trustee and Monticello mayor, died after several weeks illness in San Antonio, Tx. Mr. Moore was instrumental in the growth of two of this city’s major industries, the Syrup Pepsin Co. and the Tylac Co. He was born September 30, 1869, in St. Charles, IL. He came to Monticello with his parents when he was 1 year old. A graduate of Monticello High School in 1886, he received a degree from Lombard College in 1889. Burial will be in the Monticello Cemetery in the Moore mausoleum.
Schools in Cisco will open on September 4th.
The 25th Coon Family reunion was held Sunday with 63 members present.
AD: Several Merchants – THANK GOD IT’S OVER! Now we can plan for the future, by turning our energies to the fulfillment of “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness”.
Rev. Andrew J. Dzurgo will assume his duties as pastor at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Bement and St. Philomena’s Catholic Church, Monticello.
AD: Poultry Tour to be conducted by Corn Belt Hatcheries: Leave Hatchery at 9:30 – visit 5 flocks of Hy-Line Pullets in the vicinity of Monticello and return around 3. Dinner will be served en-route.
VE Day has brought with it a liberal furlough policy for soldiers in the European Theater of Operations and many are spending time in England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.
50 years ago
Last Saturday morning, in spite of rain and cold weather, the first swim meet was held at the Monticello Municipal Pool. Winners included Ben Hackett, Troy Arney, David Palmer, Rick Ashby, Dave McNeilly, Mark Cloud, and Pam Palmer.
Norfolk & Western has reported a loss of $154,315 in their operation of the Decatur to Chicago commuter service.
Several Monticello men went to LeRoy Sunday for breakfast and golf with Monticello winning. This makes Monticello winners for the season. Low for Monticello was Phil Aldrich with a 72. Those from Monticello winning golf balls were Aldrich, Phil Mehring and Gene Gowler.
AD: School buildings for sale: Grade School building in Weldon, IL and Grade School, (formerly High School) building in DeLand, IL. Both to be sold at public auction on Saturday, Sept. 12, 1970. The Weldon building at 10 a.m. and the DeLand building at 11 a.m. These buildings could be converted for commercial use.
25 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. James E. Bennett of Monticello will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary. Mr. Bennett and the former Doris Haneline were married September 3, 1955 in Bement. The Bennetts have four sons: Mike, Matt and Mark of Monticello and Marty of Buffalo Grove. Derek Ridgeway, 9, of Cerro Gordo, son of David and Michelle Ridgeway, won his third consecutive golf championship in the Decatur City Gold Championship three-day tournament.
The Bement Woman’s Club enters its 100th year of service this fall. Since its inception, the club has been a member of the Illinois Federation of Women’s Clubs, the world’s largest and oldest volunteer women’s service organization. Two ladies of this club are Life Members having served for over 50 years. Flo Stout and Carolyn Siders have been members for 62 and 60 years respectively. The Monticello Sages certainly opened their 1995 season in impressive style as they upended the highly touted Tolono-Unity Rockets 20-0. The first touchdown of the 1995 season was a pass from quarterback Matt Scales caught in the endzone by tight end Bill Walden.
