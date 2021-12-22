100 years ago
Fire discovered at 5:20 o’clock Wednesday morning destroyed the seven room dwelling house belonging to Clint Warner in West William Street, Clarke’s Addition. The building was outside the fire limits and no water was obtainable, although the Fire Department was on hand with the chemical apparatus to prevent its spreading.
In Atwood, Mrs. Casper Gross was suddenly thrown into the path of a train when her automobile was hit. She was killed instantly and the three other passengers escaped with minor injuries.
At the regular annual meeting of the local Post of the American Legion those attending brought well deserved credit upon themselves by re-christening their Post in honor of one who made the supreme sacrifice. Henceforth and forever the Monticello Post of the American Legion shall be known as “The Roy Hamm” Post No. 101.
The State of Illinois has advised Monticello Mayor Dr. Foster that the State will be installing an 18 foot wide pavement beginning at the south city limits of Monticello on Market Street, thence north on Market Street to Livingston Street, thence north following existing streets and relocations along Garden Alley to the north limits of Monticello; thence following a relocation to the road which lies on the west side of the Fair Grounds.
Cerro Gordo photographer George E. Bowen has had a system of powerful electric lights installed in his photographic studio and now does not have to wait for clear weather for making portraits. You can now get your work done at anytime.
The Cerro Gordo Methodist Episcopal Church ended a very successful revival meeting of 18 days. The total attending was 9,030, or an average of 500 at each meeting, resulting in 74 conversions and additions to different churches, M. E., 58; First Brethren, 7; Christian, 3; U.B., 4; undecided.
— Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 years ago
For the fourth consecutive year there will be a Christmas Eve worship service at the Methodist Church at 7:30. Everyone is welcome regardless of church affiliation.
Shut-ins of Monticello were treated to Christmas carols sung by the local intermediate Girl Scout Troop III.
Roy Hamm Post 101 cleared approximately $1064 at their annual Country Store held December 13 it was announced Thursday.
There were 63 business Merry Christmas Ads in the December 24 edition of the Republican.
Lloyd Hubbart and Glenn Secrist went to Toledo to pick up 2 new Plymouths for the Dr. W.B. Caldwell division. They drove the cars back arriving in Monticello on Sunday.
The Lincoln School PTA sponsored a Christmas program for the students. Following the program, lunch was served.
Lyric AD: Along Came Jones with Gary Cooper, Loretta Young and Dan Duryea, along with a stooge comedy.
My first Christmas in the States in 4 years, We greet you to say – It isn’t the holly so festive and gay, That somehow makes Christmas so special a day, It’s having good friends and a good chance to say, Glad greetings again, Merry Christmas – Ruth & Don Timmons Produce.
Merry Christmas to All and to All A Good Night!!!
— Compiled by Kay Gilbreath
50 years ago
The City Council last week held a lengthy discussion of the problem of excessive sanitary sewer water backing up into basements in the east section of Lone Beech addition. Charles Fudge, Martin Tredway and Harold McKee described the conditions they and their neighbors were experiencing. The Council empowered public works administration John Ginger and the City Engineers to remedy the situation as best they could after a search for the trouble.
Filing petitions in the office of County Clerk, Mary Shaw, were three additions for County Offices, Republican Donald Timmons, of Monticello, for coroner and Kenneth Baughman, for States Attorney and Democrat C.E. Corbett for State’s Attorney since the filing report in last week’s paper.
University of Illinois Football Coach, Bob Blackman announced at a news conference Friday that he had been contacted about the head coaching position of the Denver Broncos of the National Football League and that he asked Bronco management to remove his name for consideration.
Cisco lost a heart breaker to Bement last week 35-33. The Wildcats are now 3-2 for the season. The seventh graders also lost 35-28. The Wildcats do not play anymore games until January 6th.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Virginia Dahms, owner of Bement Technologies, was the winner of the Bement Business Decorating Contest. Jeff Funk, president of the Bement Community Council, presented the traveling plaque to Dahms after the open house at Bement Public Library on Saturday. This is the third time Bement Technologies has been awarded the plaque. Roth Colbert, an eighth grade student at Washington School in Monticello, received word last week that his art work has been selected to be placed on a calendar representing outstanding work by young artists in junior high and high school. Roth is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Rick Colbert. His art teacher is Belinda Beccue. The Cerro Gordo Village Board approved a Drug and Alcohol Testing program for village employees at their monthly meeting. The employees are required to have a CDL license, particularly those driving a snow plow. This program will be administered by the Illinois Municipal League.
— Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.