100 years ago
The Monticello ball team put across a run in the eighth inning to win an exciting 1-0 win over Ivesdale.
Joe Hollander was featured in an advertisement, saying he would “meet all comers at the Athletic Show at the Celebration July 2nd to 4th.”
In “Local Items,” Mr. and Mrs. H.D. Ellis and family and Miss Edie motored to Watseka Saturday to spend a few days with Mrs. Ellis’ parents, Mr. and Mrs. Swindeman.
The Moose Celebration and Auto Show was scheduled for July 2-4, and would feature band concerts, minstrel shows, the Harry Brown wire act, dinners, the grand opening of Billy Senior Big Comedy Co., and a decorated auto parade, with first prize receiving $20 (note, equal to about $300 in 2021).
75 years ago
Two Bement brothers, Guy Laverne Evans, 20; and Arva Frederick Evans, 22, were killed instantly when the motorcycle o which they were riding on East Main Street at the edge of Bement went out of control.
A 12-man golf team from Monticello trekked to Clinton for a post war revival of an annual four city tourney between Monticello, Clinton, Farmer City and LeRoy.
An actual broadcast of the WBBM “Howdy Neighbors” show starring Ted Grizzard was set to be aired from the Monticello July 4th celebration. The event would also feature a dance with Al Kavelin and His Orchestra, and a large fireworks display.
50 years ago
Mr. A.C. Kamm, Sr., Extension Advisor recently selected the 4-H Judging Team to represent Piatt County at the state 4-H judging contest to be held on the U of I campus. These young men and women were selected on a basis of knowledge of the particular animals and interest in the species. The livestock team is composed of Steve Wittig of Monticello, Delbert Lubbers of Cisco, Rob Huisinga of Cisco and Mike Bennett of Monticello.
Mr. Gene Kutz, 33, principal of the elementary school at Allerton, IL has been named principal of the White Heath elementary school in action taken by Monticello School Board. Mr. Kutz was selected to replace the retiring John Robinson.
The Monticello Sages clinched their Okaw Western Division last week by defeating Villa Grove 7 – 4. The win left the Sages with a conference mark of 9 wins against 4 losses. The conference championship will be decided this Friday when the Sages meet the Eastern Division champion, Newman, on the Tuscola diamond. Newman sports a season record of 12 – 1 and defeated the Sages 12 – 1 in their regular season match.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Brandon Dubson, son of Rick and Melinda Dubson of Monticello, decorated the walls of Lincoln School as part of his requirement to be promoted to Eagle Scout. Brandon began painting in January and recently completed his over 100 hour project. The southwest stairwell of Lincoln school is now decorated with the solar system. In addition, Brandon painted a silhouette of Abraham Lincoln near the gym, and also decorated the alcove by the playground with a parade of dinosaurs. The Monticello Cub Scout Pack 122 held their annual day camp at the Trail Blazers. Different stations reinforced the theme of space. Included in the activities, Mike Rogers taught the scouts about star charts, the planets, and the history of the space shuttle. The Monticello Lions Club hosted its annual Chicken Fry this past Sunday in the Forest Preserve Park, Monticello. Handling the task of frying the chicken were Lions Steve Ayers, Terry Buchanan and Roger Prather.
– Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and provided to the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.