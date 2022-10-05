As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Miss Ruth Parr, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Parr and Allen Combs, both of Mansfield were married in Monticello, on Thursday of last week and returned home in the evening, and for the present they will make their home with the bride’s parents.
Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Wisegarver and Mr. and Mrs. Carter Wisegarver entertained at the former’s home, the old Wisegarver homestead, on Tuesday evening, Oct. 3rd at a farewell party for Miss Pauline Wisegarver, of Champaign, she expects to sail for Nanching, China, on November 5th from San Francisco, Cal., as an educational missionary [DeLand news].
Contractor Lodge finished pouring the seven-inch reinforced floor of the soy bean mill last week, and the local company is ready to install equipment upon arrival. Work has been started on the boiler house and things are now in shape to push construction. The State fire marshal has approved all plans for construction and equipment, thus giving official sanction to our process, removing those aggravating details that have interfered for many weeks with progress.
The eighth annual DeLand Community Picnic and Homecoming ended last Friday night and was termed one of the most successful events yet staged. On Thursday and Friday it is believed the crowds were larger than any previous, especially was this true on Friday night, when it is estimated there were 2,500 to 3,000 people on the streets. For two blocks the main street was a throng of humanity, nobody going anywhere in particular, but just there having a jolly good time.
Compiled by Dee Lund
75 Years Ago
The Burgess and Cline Insurance Company of Monticello marked its 32nd year of business. The firm is a partnership of O.L. Cline and C.L. Bollenbach. L.C. Burgess and O.L. Cline formed the original business partnership on Oct. 1, 1915. Bollenbach joined the firm on Jan. 1, 1924, and continued as representative until Jan. 1, 1940, when Burgess retired and Bollenbach became a partner.
Howard’s business firm of Monticello will sponsor “The Ted Lewis Show” when it makes its first broadcast over WDZ radio in Tuscola. The famous top-hatted orchestra leader will mark the first time doing a weekly series on radio where he will play hits from the past.
City officials were informed this week that the state liquor control commission again has denied a license to Peter Bacopulos of Monticello who is trying to open a third tavern here. His son-in-law and partner of Decatur were turned down on grounds they are non-residents.
Mrs. Francis Boland of Hammond was elected vice-president of the Piatt County Farm Bureau, as 250 members convened here for their annual meeting in the Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Julia Bock Harwood Miller of Decatur was guest speaker on the subject of describing people of other lands.
Arcola has taken an early lead in the Okaw Valley football conference by beating Villa Grove 39-6. Defending conference champ Newman routed Bement 33-14. Meanwhile, Tuscola defeated Monticello 19-6. Bill Isenberg scored the Sages first touchdown of the year.
AD: Riggs Grocery in DeLand has rib boiling meat 29¢ a pound and chuck roast at 48¢ a pound. Harris Grocery in DeLand features ground chuck 49¢ a pound, Crisco 39¢, and Rival dog food for 10¢.
The Lyric is showing “Angel and The Badman”. Bement Theatre has the 1946 Academy Award winner “The Best Years of Our Lives”.
Mr. & Mrs. J.C. Tippett of Monticello will celebrate their 49th anniversary Oct. 5.
Mike Stayton, grandson of Mr. & Mrs. R.B. Weddle, is staying here while his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Leo Stayton are visiting in Eureka with their college friend Ronald Reagan, the movie star.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Both Piatt Count Republicans and Democrats will officially open their campaign headquarters in Monticello on Friday Oct. 6. Democratic Headquarters, located at 220 W. Washington will open at 6:30 p.m. while the Republican Headquarters located at 216 W. Washington will open at 7 p.m.
Monticello and Unity battled to a 0-0 tie before a very large Homecoming crowd last Friday. There was only one thrust inside the 30-yard line as most of the game was played near mid-field.
For sale this week at Poling-Holtz Chevrolet, 1970 Maverick $1,675, $1,970 Ford Galaxies 500 $1,975, 1970 Ford Country sedan $2,775, 1970 Volkswagen $1,475, 1968 Oldsmobile Delmont $1,575, 1971 Ford Torino $2,575.
This week at Monticello’s beautiful theater “The Lyric”, Thursday to Saturday “The First Lady Gunfighter”: There was a notch on her belt for every man she got. “Hannie Caulder”: Starring Raquel Welch and Ernest Borgmine, Rated R. Sunday to Tuesday “Chatos Land”.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Three Monticello High School football players were diagnosed as having viral meningitis last week, but health officials said Monday, Sept. 29, that no new cases had been reported. Monticello school district superintendent Michael Reeves said the football players might have contacted the disease by drinking out of the same water bottle. He said precautions would be taken with athletic teams to ensure that water bottles were not shared.
The Cerro Gordo High School Band, led by Drum Majorette Kara Horne, under the direction of Barb Ozier, provided a lively cadence for marchers in the Homecoming parade.
Named at the bonfire on Thursday evening and officially crowned at the dance on Saturday night are Cerro Gordo Homecoming King Chris Funk and Queen Andrea James.
A grand opening for the Sprint Store located in the RadioShack at 215 S. Charter in Monticello was held Wednesday. The Sprint Store features a selection of communications products and services including beepers and alphanumeric pagers, cordless phones, business multi-line phones, phone cords, digital wireless phones, answering machines, special needs telephones, accessories and phone cards.
Doing the honors at the ribbon cutting ceremony was Monticello mayor Jim Ayers with Dean Beazly, owner of the RadioShack.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
