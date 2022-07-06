As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Appreciation was expressed by the Monticello High School Class of 1922 for the loyal support of our leading citizen and friend, Congressman Allen F. Moore, to whom the current yearbook was dedicated. This year there were 36 seniors and 12 faculty members, including the superintendent and school nurse.
Bement’s Fourth of July celebration organized and presented by the American Legion, drew the largest crowds ever seen in Bement to date. The popular Bethany Band and Legion Four Quartet made numerous presentations. The dances on the pavement, merry-go-round and Ferris wheel were all very well attended and entertaining.
Knapp’s Hardware of Bement has a window display of the best quality Hay Rope available in town. Phone 72.
Lovington is experiencing no little trouble in manipulating their municipal light and power plant. They are now contemplating the installation of crude oil engines as the Hammond plant has.
The Bement Chautauqua will open in the big tent in the park this weekend. The opening program will be the play “Shepherd of the Hills.”
In Cerro Gordo big crowds attended the Chautauqua which closed last Monday. Several of this year’s numbers were said to have been unusually good.
-Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
75 Years Ago
Monticello is still cleaning up following a violent storm Monday. It started at Weldon and traveled southeast all the way to Sidell. The storm downed about 1,000 trees; some houses and a building uptown were damaged. Many communication lines throughout Monticello and vicinity were knocked out. Several are without electricity and telephone service.
Arnold Sievers was elected commander of Roy Hamm American Legion Post 101. Sievers is a veteran of World War II and an attorney with the law firm of Hawbaker and Sievers.
Several rural school buildings in Dewitt and Piatt counties were being sold at auction due to consolidations. Four schools in each county have been sold. School buses will now pick up the children in those areas.
Albert Wolfe was elected president of the Mansfield Lions Club for the coming year at a special meeting held recently. The club is formulating plans for the Mansfield homecoming to be held August 25-26 in the business district.
Two Monticello youths have joined the U.S. Navy: Richard Timmons, 17, and Eugene McDavitt, 17. These youths will serve until their 21st birthdays.
“Mr. District Attorney” starring Dennis O’Keefe is at Bement Theatre, while “Fool’s Gold” with Hopalong Cassidy is at the Lyric.
Ad – At Rawson’s in Cerro Gordo is catsup for 22¢, soup for 7¢ a can, and Milnot for 10¢ a can. Moore’s Store has peanut butter for 29¢ a jar, grape juice for 57¢, and Sunshine crackers for 25¢ a box.
An open house was held at the new Legion Home in Atwood. It was well attended.
Cerro Gordo Teen Age Baseball team beat Sadorus 7-2. Bill Gisinger struck out 14.
Mrs. Lou Whitted of LaPlace has passed away at age 70.
“Lemon Day” was deemed a success. The two-day affair drew large crowds despite intense heat. The success of the sale was due to the hard work of the trades promotion committee.
-Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
The Piatt County Board has entered into an agreement with the Daniel W. Czekanski and Associates Architectural Firm of Monticello for construction of a 59-bed county nursing home. Blueprints of the proposed nursing home were brought before the board when members met June 27 for a regular meeting. Tentative plans call for 17,000 square feet in the 59-bed facility. There will be additional space in a partial basement with the possibility of a full basement.
The community of White Heath will celebrate its 100th birthday next week with a long centennial celebration. The community was formed in 1872 by Noble Porter Heath and Frank White.
Members of the Monticello City Council voted last Tuesday evening to continue with the idea of possibly hiring a part-time professional city administrator. The part-time administrator, or circuit rider as the post is commonly called, is the product of the small community problems committee of the state’s rural development cabinet. In this particular plan, state funds are available to communities such as Monticello to help pay the salary of a part-time professional city administrator.
How many men enjoy their hobby so much that they make it their profession? Not too many. William Sprague, Monticello gunsmith, did just that 59 years ago. For 25 years, Mr. Sprague was superintendent for the W.F. Construction Company in Monticello. In Bill’s spare time, he would repair his rifles for the next hunting season. As a consequence, people began to notice the fine work he did. Due to the shortage of gunsmiths throughout the U.S., people began bringing their rifles to him until his orders were too much to handle on his spare time. Thus his days in the construction business were over.
-Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Interactive classrooms could soon be a reality in Monticello. The Monticello Board of Education voted to approve a letter of support for interactive TV classroom hookup with Parkland College. Becoming a distance learning center will allow Monticello students and residents to be interactively hooked up with classrooms in LeRoy, Rantoul, Tuscola and Parkland. In addition to MHS students benefiting from the technology, it would allow Monticello area residents to earn college credit from Parkland without leaving Monticello.
The resurfacing of Route 105 from Kratz Road to south of Cemetery Road is on schedule. The project is expected to take 85 days to complete.
The Monticello Rebels 12 and Under Fast Pitch Softball team has qualified for the National Softball Association tourney in Chattanooga, Tenn. Members of the team are Mindy McConaha, Andrea Durbin, Molly Lawhead, Ashley O’Neal, Karen Petersen, Montana Willamon, Ashley Moss, Ginger Reeser, Heidi Huddleston, Jessica Bailey, Taryn Sheets, Courtney Beck, Kelly Baxter and Chrissy LeCrone.
-Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly