Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.