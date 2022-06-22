100 Years Ago
The Champaign-Piatt County hard road on Route 10 is progressing nicely. The concrete workers are going east from the Piatt County line. The road-graders are now working about two miles west of Seymour. It will just be a matter of a few weeks until all sections of Route 10 from Champaign to Springfield are completed.
Miss Pauline Wisegarver, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Smith Wisegarver formerly of DeLand, will sail in September for Nanking, China where she will take up missionary educational work. She has attended Eureka College, graduated from U of I in 1917, and has been assistant pastor at University Place Church of Christ in Champaign.
The streets of DeLand are no longer dusty now that one tank rail car containing 3,000 gallons of road oil has been applied by Benton Webb, who use the Township’s refitted World War I truck to do the job well.
Arrangements had been made for the first Union church service in the Cerro Gordo city park next Sunday evening. Electric lights have been placed so that the audience may participate and not “be in the dark.” A sufficient number of seats have been constructed to accommodate a very large audience.
The building of Cerro Gordo’s hard road through Section 10 completed its first mile of road last Friday. The road was started 2 ½ miles south of town. It has been delayed due to getting raw materials to the mixing equipment.
-Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 Years Ago
Lemon Day, biggest bargain day event in Monticello history will be held June 27-28. The Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the event. On this weekend, member merchants will offer $40,000 worth of merchandise at reduced prices, some at below cost. “A lemon to us but sweet buy to you” is the program’s theme.
Laverne Hammond of Monticello will assist Dr. J.G. Randall, history professor at the University of Illinois, in compiling information from papers of Abraham Lincoln once they are released on July 26.
R. Raymond Wilson has been named new principal of DeLand High School. He has been a high school teacher for six years. His wife is home economics teacher at Monticello.
The entire Mansfield High School faculty has been rehired for the 1947-1948 school year.
Work has begun on the new storefront at 105-107 South State Street. This store will be the new home of the Burgin Brothers, selling clothes, furniture, and appliances.
A new city dump has opened on the Allerton Road, southwest of the city. The old dump west of the disposal plant is now closed.
AD: Craig’s Market in Bement has sugar 5 lbs/49¢, Hills Bros. coffee 43¢/lb., and Pillsbury flour 5 lbs/43¢.
Bement Theatre has “Night and Day” with Cary Grant while “Nora Prentiss” is at the Lyric.
The Kamm brothers of Atwood showed the champion bull at the show and sale of the South Central Illinois Shorthorn Breeders Association.
Thieves hit four stores in Cerro Gordo, taking only cash. They escaped in a truck and a coupe before the sheriff could get there.
Mr. & Mrs. Elmer Oehmke entertained 14 friends of their daughter Mary Jo on June 16th for her fourth birthday.
Two World War II veterans have purchased Andy’s Sandwich Shop. Bob Bradford and Jim Clodfelter will take over next week.
-Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
The location and construction of tennis courts was once again one of the prime topics of discussion at the regular meeting of the Monticello City Council last Tuesday evening. The subject of the tennis court was brought up by Councilman Barnes who stated that if the courts were located in the city park, the grading and leveling costs alone would be $6,800, a figure that would be too high to fit the budget. He also stated that the school is still interested in the city building the courts on school property.
Piatt County 4-Hers are busy planning for the 4-H Fair to be held in Cerro Gordo on July 11 and 12. On Tuesday, July 11 at 9 a.m. sheep show, at 10 a.m. swine show. Gardening and arts and crafts will also be shown and judged at this time. In the afternoon, many of the projects for all 4-H members will be judged and on display. Some of the projects will be photography, bicycling, electricity, small engine, woodworking, geology, conservation, and others.
Discussion of student enrollment for the 1972-73 school year highlighted the regular monthly meeting of the school board. In discussing the enrollment figures, the board noted that a number of classes at the White Heath School were considered at or near capacity. After some discussion, the board voted that enrollment in grades two, three and five at the White Heath school would be closed as of June 15. Future students enrolling in those grades will be transported to the Monticello schools for the 72-73 school year.
-Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
The Piatt County Junior Fair Queen contest featured three divisions. Winning the title of Miss Piatt County was Sarah Helm daughter of Walter and Susan Helm of Hammond. Sarah was also awarded Miss Congeniality. Named Junior Miss Piatt County was Brooke Reed, daughter of Richard and JoEllen Reed of Cerro Gordo. Little Miss Piatt County is Harlee Tipsord, daughter of Darrin and Annette Tipsord of Bement.
The growing popularity of the July 3rd Lodge Park fireworks display has led to parking restrictions to protect the traveling public, emergency vehicles and pedestrians in the vicinity of Lodge Park. The Illinois State Police and the Piatt County Sheriffs Department have asked the Illinois Department of Transportation to ban parking on 1-72 and within the Illinois Route 105 (Market Street) interchange. Also, parking will be prohibited on the west shoulder of Old Route 47 north of the interchange to the Shady Rest Road. Bus transportation will be provided to Lodge Park.
Lillian Hardy, a certfied master dog trainer, and her dog Sierra, demonstrate off-leash obedience techniques. Sierra takes both verbal and signaled hand commands from Hardy. Lillian is the owner of Lill’s Canine Service in Bement.
-Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.