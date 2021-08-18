Donald Sjoken of Monticello is celebrating his 90th birthday this month.
He was born Aug. 21, 1931, in Champaign County to John and Tena Sjoken.
He is married to Mary Kay Sjoken and they are the parents of Donna (Dan) Behnke of Tolono, Rhonda (Wayne) Collins of Urbana, LeAnn (Alan) Augustus of Land O’ Lakes, Fla., and Daniel (Yvonne) Sjoken of Lebanon, Tenn.
The couple has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Sjoken is a retired fertilizer salesman, square dance caller and auctioneer.
His family is hosting a party for him on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Monticello Christian Church, 1699 N. State St., Monticello.