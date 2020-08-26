Monticello High School’s traditional block schedule will probably look a bit different this fall in order for the school to flip between in-person and remote learning if needed.
High School Principal Adam Clapp told the school board last week that he was “95 percent sure” the school will go with a plan of less classes being taught at the same time, but at an accelerated pace accommodated by longer class periods.
That means a semester’s worth of material can be covered in just nine weeks, and eight hours will still be earned by students for the semester.
The difference? Students will be in class about 140 minutes per session, instead of the 68 of the past (for a shortened schedule, 84 minutes when school is a full day). That will allow them to finish four classes each quarter, instead of a slower pace on eight spread out over a semester.
Clapp hopes the “intensive learning model” makes it easier for teachers to teach and for students to learn if the school needs to go 100 percent remote again, noting that it was difficult in the spring for staff and students to juggle eight classes at once.
“So, we really started looking into what we could do to help alleviate some of those pressures and stressers and still push forward and progress academically,” he said.
“The goal of the intensive teaching model is to maximize the safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff while also maximizing learning opportunities for in-person and at home students,” added Clapp.
He also said it plays into COVID-19 safety, since it means less passing periods.
“This limited close contact will be essential in limiting the number of students who would potentially be contact traced and quarantined if Monticello High School has a student test positive for COVID,” said the MHS principal.
The block schedule would be kept, with students taking two courses every other day, four per quarter. That means just one passing period per day. Clapp estimated that would reduce quarantines from each positive test from 48 people to about 20 to 25 with the new model.
He noted there would be breaks taken due to the length of the classes, along with activities that allow students to get out of their seats periodically.
“It won’t be a sit and get” class, Clapp told the board.
“There’s no downside that we can see,” said School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman. “The challenges are the shared teachers, the kids who go to Parkland, the CEO kids, and they’ve identified those challenges and they think they’ve got ways to solve them.”
Clapp said a letter would go out to parents this week outlining the block schedule change for the high school.