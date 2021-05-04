Bob Eugene Adams, 78, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. He was born on January 11, 1943, in Champaign, the son of Harley and Iva (Pierce) Adams.
He was a graduate of Monticello High School and was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he served in Korea. Bob was employed for many years at Gene & Jack's Bi-Rite in Monticello, first as stock boy and later as a butcher upon his return from Korea.
Bob was a loyal member of American Legion Post 101 in Monticello; he was an avid Nascar fan and attended many races throughout the years with his buddies.
On June 11, 1968 Bob married Janice (Coatney) Martin at First United Methodist Church in Monticello, she survives him.
He is also survived by his stepchildren, Laurie Martin, Mike (Stephanie) Martin and Shelley (Eddie) Clement; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 11:00am - 1:00pm at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, Illinois 710 N. Neil Street Champaign, Illinois. A private service will follow at 1pm. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held at The Venue 51 E Main St. in Champaign from 2:30-4:30pm.
Those who wish to remember Bob may make memorial contributions in his memory to The American Legion Post 101 in Monticello, IL. 108 E. Livingston St Monticello, IL. 61856, or a charity of their choice.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.