MONTICELLO — After 28 years in the hospitality business, former 3 Ravens Food and Spirits owner Brad Peters says his is done with that business segment after selling the Monticello restaurant to employee Beth Taylor and her husband Brandon.
Well, at least done for a little while.
“Our dream is to open a bed and breakfast at some point,” Peters said. He and wife Bridget are moving to Frankfort, Kentucky. There is no B&B yet, but he hopes they will be able to pursue that goal eventually.
“I would much rather go from 12 meals a week to three meals a week. Breakfast on the weekend and we would be done, and it’s not an on-demand thing.”
The couple has owned the Irish-themed 3 Ravens for 11 years. That after 17 years of owning and operating Bridget’s Blarney Stone in Ivesdale.
At 3 Ravens, they have consistently employed a staff of about 25 people.
“It was good to help people support their families, and to give so many local kids their first job,” Peters said.
All of it was possible due to the support of the Monticello and surrounding community, he added.
“Monticello has been very supportive of us during the pandemic,” he said. “And God bless the city. That outdoor seating last summer was a savior. This year it has also been very successful for us.”
The city temporarily converted some parking places in 2020 into outdoor seating when indoor dining was not allowed. It was taken down for the winter, but came back this past spring due to its success last year, even after the indoor dining ban was lifted.
And while Peters gushes about the local support, it is the statewide situation that has him changing locales.
“We want to get out of Illinois. It’s not going to get any better, we’re going to get deeper and deeper in debt. We’re never going to pay off that debt. They’re going to wait for the feds to bail them out. We just wanted to get out.”
The couple also considered Wisconsin, but liked the fact Frankfort only gets about 6 inches of snow per year.
The Taylors take over the location that has seen many restaurants, from Montgomery’s on the Square to Marge’s Place.