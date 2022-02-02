MONTICELLO — The Kirby Auxiliary invites qualified students to apply for the Thomas Dixon Memorial Scholarship. Applications are available at www.kirbyhealth.org. Scroll down to “scholarships” for the information and link to apply.
Applicants may also pick up an application at the welcome desk at Kirby Medical Center, 1000 Medical Center Dr., Monticello.
A scoring rubric is available for review at the above link, which can be used by the committee in evaluating applications.
These scholarships are available to students in the Kirby Medical Center service area who are pursuing careers in health-related fields. A student who is in good standing may reapply annually and may receive the Thomas Dixon Memorial Scholarship for up to, but not to exceed, three years or six semesters at an approved institution.
Each scholarship will be at least $1,000.
Applications must be returned to the Kirby Medical Center welcome desk by March 11. For more information, email Sally Olson or Deb Johnson at tdmemorialscholarship@gmail.com.