Kirby Medical Center in Monticello was recently named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals for Best Practice- Patient Satisfaction in the country.
The Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals, including Kirby Medical Center scored best among critical access hospitals as determined by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for Best Practice- Patient Satisfaction. The rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Mo.
Those hospitals that have been recognized as Top 20 Critical Access Hospital “best practice recipients” have achieved success one of two key areas of performance:
Quality index: A rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across the indicators of Hospital Compare Process of Care measures.
Patient perspective index: A rating of hospital performance aggregated and ranked across 10 domains of the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS).
“Kirby Medical Center is proud of the efforts of its physicians and staff who have contributed to our hospital achieving this designation this year, as well as past years,” said Steve Tenhouse, Kirby Medical Center CEO. “Our results as top Best Practice- Patient Satisfaction means our community can count on us to deliver the care they need now, and in the future, with compassion and personal service.”
About the National Rural Health Association
NRHA is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and wellbeing of rural Americans and providing leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education and research.