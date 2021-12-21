MONTICELLO — The Kirby Medical Center governing board of directors unanimously approved the development of the new Kirby Therapy & Wellness Center in the Sage Crossing commercial subdivision. The 22,000 square foot building will be the new home of Kirby Therapy Services, Kirby Nutrition and Wellness Services, SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life), and KMC Active. Additionally, the building will have a 20,000 square foot basement for future hospital needs.
“This project has been in the design and feasibility stage since early in the year,” says Kirby Medical Center CEO Steve Tenhouse. “Since we met with the City of Monticello Planning & Zoning Board and Council in September, we have finalized the design and pricing to allow site work in February.”
The space available for therapy and related services will be triple the current size and include a new 16’ x 20’ therapy pool; a service that has been discussed for many years. “The Therapy staff often talk about our ‘wish list’ to help us better serve our community. We will see our dream department come to fruition. The new Kirby Therapy and Wellness Center will allow us to expand our physical, occupational, speech therapies and cardiopulmonary rehab programs. Patients of all ages, from pediatrics to athletes to older adults, will benefit from the addition of the therapy pool. And the close proximity to KMC Active will greatly expand and improve our wellness exercise programs,” says Betsy Williams, Director of Therapy Services at Kirby Medical Center.
The relocation of the KMC Active programs will free up space for eventual relocation of other services within the hospital. “This is the first domino to fall to eventually expand our maintenance and ambulance departments. Those moves (along with the relocation of Therapy) will free up space within the hospital, allowing for long-term growth over the next three to five years. My thanks to all the hospital personnel, architects, construction personnel and other experts that have made the planning of this project happen,” says Gary Huisinga, Chair of the Kirby Medical Center governing board.
Occupancy is expected in the spring of 2023 and Petry Kuhne of Champaign is the construction manager.
Kirby Medical Center is an independent not-for-profit 501(c)(3) acute care hospital governed by a volunteer board of community members from around Piatt County with a mission to provide quality and compassionate care for all, regardless of their ability to pay.
