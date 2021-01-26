The Kirby Medical Center governing board on Jan. 20 approved the building of a new, $2.6 million Kirby Medical Group primary care clinic on US 36. The construction will replace the current building at 108 S. Main Street in Atwood where the clinic has been for more than 25 years.
The hospital purchased 1.5 acres of land in September for the development, and the building will house the Kirby Medical Group – Atwood clinic as well as Sav-Mor Pharmacy that will also relocate from Atwood’s Main Street.
“We can’t wait to see this clinic built and caring for the people of the area,” said Steve Tenhouse, Kirby Medical Center chief executive officer. “Expanding access to care to the people of Atwood, Arthur, Tuscola, Hammond, and the surrounding area is an important part of our mission. This is a big step that will make a tremendous difference.”
Dr. Brian Yocks, physician at the Atwood clinic said, “this has been a big need for our practice. While the current space and location served us for many years, medicine and physician practices have changed and we need more space to provide the care our patients deserve.”
Dave Falk, president of Sav-Mor Pharmacies, added, “Sav-Mor Pharmacy in Atwood is excited to continue our collaboration with Kirby Medical Center in occupying a pharmacy adjacent to the new replacement clinic coming to Atwood. The support of the Atwood and surrounding communities has made this improvement to the community possible to expand our product selections and pharmacy services. We are looking forward to continue serving the Atwood community!”
In addition to space for all primary care and pharmacy needs, the clinic will also have a dedicated counseling space for a licensed clinical social worker as well as an x-ray room where images can be taken on-site and limit the amount of travel the patients will incur.
“This is our first clinic with an x-ray room and can be a game-changer for more remote areas. Our staff will be available immediately to perform the exam and have it interpreted by a radiologist while the patient is still there,” said Tenhouse.
A dedicated horse and buggy parking structure will also be built adjacent to the building as part of the project.
Grunloh Construction, Effingham, was awarded the construction contract and is expected to begin site work immediately. The project is expected to take 28-30 weeks to complete.
“While the COVID pandemic slowed this process down, we have been committed to seeing it through. We intend to plan a groundbreaking ceremony later this spring when the weather allows. We will also plan a series of events and meetings in Atwood to keep the community up to speed on the status of the project and answer any questions,” added Tenhouse.