MONTICELLO — At the start of 2021, Matt and Sarah Miller had a stunning building no longer being used as a restaurant. Meanwhile, Nelson’s Catering was seeking a third event venue.
And just like peanut butter meeting chocolate, it was a match made in heaven that led to the Monarch Event Center, which is housed in the former Monarch Brewing Co. at 212 S. Independence St. in Monticello.
“We’re ecstatic to be using the building again,” said Matt Miller, who has gone from restaurant owner to landlord.
On the other end of the lease is Nelson’s Catering, a longstanding Springfield firm that also has exclusive venue rights at the Laborer’s International Union Hall in Champaign and the Parke Regency Conference Center in Bloomington.
As soon as Event and Sales Manager Ashley Oare toured the Monarch, she knew it was a perfect fit.
“We came in to tour and jumped on the place. It’s such a beautiful space. We thought it would be a great opportunity to bring in our food and our services and show them what we have, and let Monticello have a nice events venue,” Oare said.
The Millers spent about two years renovating the former United Methodist Church building, opening the Monarch brewpub in 2017. The restaurant did some curbside at the beginning of COVID, but it has been shut down for more than a year, said Miller.
The event center is a third chapter for the historic 1911 building, which was the Monticello United Methodist Church until the congregation moved into a new home about five years ago.
Miller is pleased it can be used once again for people to celebrate milestones.
“To bring events and people in our community back into this building and celebrate weddings and reunions, whatever it may be — just to see the building being used again in the community, it’s a great thing,” Miller said.
Oare said Nelson’s can host weddings, galas, birthday parties — just about any social event up to 120 people — both formal and casual.
“We can be as formal and as back yard barbecue as we need to be, and can do everything in between,” Oare said.
The newer classroom wing of the former church houses the business offices of Sarah Miller’s business, AgCreate.
More info
All booking of the Monarch Event Center is done through Nelson’s Catering. For more information, go to www.monarcheventscenter.com.