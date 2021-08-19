MAHOMET — A new tabletop gaming store is coming to Mahomet’s Main Street, thanks to a former Monticello resident.
Andrew Clodfelter said he plans to open Rad Lad Games at 415 E. Main St. Aug. 21.
Among what he plans to sell will be board games, collectible card games, role-playing games, miniatures, dice and toys. He’ll also have space for people to play games in the store.
Clodfelter had been working in insurance in sales and claims, but he’s been saving for years to open this store, he said.
He planned his store with Monticello in mind, but found the right property for it in Mahomet, he said.
He plans to be open from 3-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and tentatively for a few hours on Sunday afternoons.
The new store is taking over the former space of Revolve Hair Studio, which has moved to a new strip center at 604 E. Main St.
Falonn Maier, who co-owns the salon with her sister, Kayla Acree, said the salon needed more space. They’ve also added a clothing boutique.
Moving with them is Brush & Bronze Parlour spray tanning, operated by their sister, Ashley Boyd, Maier said.
The salon opened at the new location this past week, and there will be a grand opening in a few weeks, Maier said.