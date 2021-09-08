MONTICELLO — The new owners of 3 Ravens Food & Spirits in Monticello see their next venture as just another in a drive to help the community they have grown to love since moving to Piatt County in 2011.
“We’re just community driven. We’ve always been that way,” said Brandon Taylor, who along with his wife Beth purchased the established restaurant in August from former owners Brad and Bridget Peters.
The couple, both Vermillion County natives, moved to White Heath in 2014.
“From being board members on the Rossville-Alvin youth baseball league to my military experience, to Beth just jumping in any chance she can to help people. We’ve just loved this community ever since we moved here. We really enjoy making people happy.”
Mrs. Taylor had worked at 3 Ravens part-time for about several years when the Peters’ approached her about possibly acquiring the restaurant. What was first a three- to five-year timetable shrunk to a few months as the former restaurant owners sped up their retirement plans.
But that did not deter the Taylors.
“We’ve always talked about owning a restaurant, wanting to own one. Then working here for so long, and knowing the ins and outs, knowing our guests, it just seemed like a no-brainer to me,” said Beth Taylor.
“I’ve done about everything here. Literally everything from helping order, to prep, to cooking, serving, bartender,” she added.
Beth will be the day-to-day manager. Brandon, who has been a Country Companies agent in Monticello since February of 2020, also has some restaurant and event planning experience in his background, so will be able to help as needed. He has also been in the military for 15 years, 11 years full-time and now as a First Sergeant in the Army National Guard.
Most of what people love about 3 Ravens will not change, including the name.
“In our eyes it would be silly to make that change,” Brandon said. “It’s a brand and it’s well known in the Piatt County area. It would be counter-intuitive to change that.”
Beth Taylor said there will be minimal changes, spread out through time, including menu items that reflect the 3 Ravens moniker more.
“We are going to add Irish fare more consistently to the menu. We want to make sure we have a good menu when it comes to the Irish food, because that’s the basis for this restaurant,” she said.
Operating hours are also staying the same: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day but Monday for the restaurant; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. the same days for the bar area.
Outdoor seating will also remain, something Brandon sees as a way to show off the historic Piatt County Courthouse Square.
“It’s a beautiful downtown. There’s nothing better than the sun going down or the lights coming down and being on the sidewalk enjoying the scenery,” he said.
More info
The restaurant is located at 108 S. Charter St. on the west side of the square. Besides dine-in, the new owners will also continue providing takeout orders, which can be placed by calling 217-762-3333.