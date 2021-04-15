MONTICELLO – Brett Strebel, market representation manager for the Chicago Region of Ford Motor Co. presents a plaque to Rick and Amy Ridings last week for 25 years of continuous family operations at Rick Ridings Ford in Monticello.

“Ford Motor Company has prided itself on being family-owned and operated for over 117 years. Our dealer partners are one of our greatest assets as an organization, and we greatly cherish the opportunity to honor our loyal dealer partner, Rick Ridings Ford,” said Strebel.

The car dealer’s 25th anniversary was on March 29. Strebel presented the award on April 7 at the dealership in Monticello.