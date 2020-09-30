The past month or so has been a whirlwind for Mike Virden, who was recently named the store manager for the soon-to-open Tractor Supply Company in Monticello.
He said contractors will convert the former Shopko in about three months time in order to open in early November.
It will be store number 2,525 for the company that was founded in 1938, and according to Virden, at about 35,000 square feet will be one of the largest in Illinois.
“We’re going to have a soft open on Nov. 7. I think the grand opening will be Nov. 14,” said Virden, a Pana High School graduate who now lives in Tower Hill. He was a Tractor Supply store manager for about a year-and-a-half in Shelbyville prior to taking the Monticello post.
He said preparation work is proceeding nicely.
“We’re trying to figure out staff, making sure you find the right people who are correct for the job. We’ve had construction trucks here with registers, and fixtures will start this week. The next two weeks you’ll really start seeing the store come together,” he said.
Tractor Supply Company brands itself as “the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States,” one that serves as a “one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle.”
That ranges from livestock feed and pet supplies to gardening supplies and more general consumption items like sporting goods.
The size of the Monticello outlet will allow for some of the product that is outside at other stores to be housed indoors locally.
“It’s a pretty neat setup. I’m excited about that part,” said Virden.
He also said the store plans on getting involved in the community, including local FFA chapters, when the current pandemic eases.
“The first things is to get her open, though,” he added. “When the doors open, come say hi. We’re here for you.”
The store is located at 200 W. Burnside Dr.