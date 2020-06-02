After providing daily updates on the local COVID-19 situation since late March, the local health administrator will back off to weekly updates, at least for now.
It's a sign that the situation could be getting better.
“It's not really worthwhile if we only have a case every week or two,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert. “If we have something that needs an earlier report, we can go back to doing daily, but for the time being, the cases we have had have typically been very, very mild cases.”
Overall, DeWitt County has recorded four cases of the illness since April 2; Piatt County has had 10 people confirmed over that time period. DeWitt County's last case was announced on May 12, Piatt's on May 22. So, as of Monday, that means it had been 10 days since either county had recorded a positive test.
There have also been no deaths recorded due to COVID-19 in the bi-county region.
Combine that with the number of hospitalizations dropping for at least three weeks is a good indicator, said Remmert.
“I kind of see it as an indication we are doing a lot better,” he said.
At the same time, as businesses are allowed to partially open their doors again and stay-at-home orders are lifted, Remmert said precautions should still be taken by people when they venture out.
“I agree completely with the social distancing, I agree very much with masking. I like outdoor settings. What we have found over the course of the disease is when it is exposed to UV rays and a breeze and the kind of conditions we get in Illinois with humidity and high temperatures, it's not going to very difficult to spread in those conditions, especially if we're masking and social distancing,” he stated.
Remmert also praised local residents for their help in limiting the spread of COVID-19 locally.
“I really am impressed with how well our residents in the two-county area have followed the guidance, and things are looking pretty good for us,” he said.
Remmert's daily reports have included the total number of people tested for the virus, a number of negative tests, tests where results are pending, and positive tests. All 14 cases in the bi-county region are considered recovered.
Weighing in on school this fall, Remmert said it is “it's hard to really say” whether it will resemble a normal start, noting that those decisions are dictated more by the Illinois State Board of Education in consultation with health officials.
But he does hope in-person classes are the norm from the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
“I would hate it if the schools could not open normally,” said the health administrator. He noted that school aged children typically do not get serious cases of COVID-19, but that there is still concern it could be spread among adults and families.