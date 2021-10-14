Both active and new case numbers for COVID-19 have dropped in DeWitt and Piatt Counties over the past week.
According to the latest report from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, there are 32 active cases currently, down from 54 last week and 58 the week before that.
New cases in both counties totaled 25 for the week ending Oct. 3, down from 32 in each county the week prior.
“Active cases have continued to drop over the past week. The case numbers are near the lowest they've been since the week of Aug. 1,” said local health director David Remmert.
Neither county is on the state warning list for COVID-19, but incidence rates are still considered “substantial.”
DeWitt County has had a total of 2,049 cases of COVID-19, including 34 deaths. The total for Piatt County is 2,022, including 14 deaths.
Vaccines are available through Walgreens of the health department offices in Monticello and Clinton.
New cases by town:
DeWitt County, 25 new cases
— Clinton, 16
— Farmer City, 5
— Maroa, 1
— Wapella, 1
— Weldon, 1
— Waynesville, 1
Piatt County, 25 new cases
— Cerro Gordo, 9
— Monticello, 6
— Atwood, 3
— Bement, 2
— Cisco, 1
— Hammond, 1
— DeLand, 1
— Mansfield, 1
— White Heath, 1