Active cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in Piatt and DeWitt Counties.
The DeWitt/Piatt County Bi-County Health Department reports there were no new cases reported on Tuesday (Aug. 25), leaving the total positive tests since early April at 76 in Piatt County and 39 in DeWitt County.
Meanwhile, one case in Piatt County completed isolation, dropping the number of active cases to two. There are also two active cases in DeWitt County.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,157 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 37 additional confirmed deaths.