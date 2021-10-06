New cases rise slightly last week, however
DeWitt and Piatt Counties are not on the state warning list for COVID-19 for the first time in several weeks as the number of active cases dropped for the fourth week in a row.
According to the latest update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, there were 54 active cases total as of Tuesday (Oct. 5), down from 58 last week and 78 the week before that.
New cases rose slightly, however, with 64 total for the two counties compared to 57 in the previous week's report.
“Active Cases have continued to drop over the past week. The case numbers are near the lowest they’ve been since the week of Aug. 1. Neither DeWitt or Piatt counties are currently on the state warning list for COVID-19. However, incidence rates are still considered 'substantial',” bi-county health administrator David Remmert said.
The county warning list metrics are found here:
DeWitt County — https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=De%20Witt
Piatt County — https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=Piatt
Remmert said third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — which would be for those who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and may have waning immunity over time — along with booster shots, which are meant for those who are vaccinated but have compromised immune system, are available.
Third doses are authorized for both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and are for immunocompromised individuals who are least 28 days out from receiving their second dose.
Booster doses are for those who qualify, and are administered at least six months after a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Additional information is available from the Illinois Department of Public Health at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/news/illinois-department-public-health-adopts-cdc-recommendations-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine.
For the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, a total of 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in both DeWitt and Piatt Counties.
New cases by town:
DeWitt County, 32 new cases
—Clinton, 21
—Weldon, 4
—Farmer City, 2
—Kenney, 2
—Waynesville, 2
—Wapella, 1
Piatt County, 32 new cases
—Monticello, 10
—Cerro Gordo, 8
—Bement, 4
—White Heath, 4
—Atwood, 2
—DeLand, 1
—Hammond, 1
—Ivesdale, 1
—Milmine, 1