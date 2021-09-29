The number of active COVID-19 cases in DeWitt and Piatt County has dropped from 77 to 58 total in the most recent weekly update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
“Case numbers have gone down over the past week. The case numbers are near the lowest they’ve been since the week of Aug. 1,” Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert said.
“However, both counties are currently on the state warning list for COVID-19, with incidence rates considered 'substantial'.”
The incident rate — which gauges cases per 100,000 people — was above state target levels for both counties. In DeWitt County it was 317 cases per 100,000 people the week of Sept. 12-18, above the desired 50 per 100,000.
Piatt County's rate was 195 per 100,000 people.
According to the report released Wednesday by the health department, DeWitt County recorded 31 new cases of COVID-19 for the week that ended this past Sunday (Sept. 26). Piatt County totaled 26 new cases in that seven-day reporting period.
For the pandemic, DeWitt County has had a total of 1,992 cases, including 34 deaths. The case load for Piatt County has been 1,965 total, including 14 deaths.
Vaccinations are available locally through the health department or Walgreens.
The most recent new cases by town:
DeWitt County, 31 new cases
—Clinton, 20
—Weldon, 3
—Farmer City, 2
—Kenney, 2
—Wapella, 2
—Lane, 1
—Waynesville, 1
Piatt County, 26 new cases
—Bement, 5
—Monticello, 5
—DeLand, 4
—Mansfield, 3
—Hammond, 2
—Milmine, 2
—White Heath, 2
—Cerro Gordo, 1
—Ivesdale, 1
—LaPlace, 1