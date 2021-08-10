MONTICELLO — Active cases of COVID-19 continue to rise locally, according to the latest update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
Health officials say there are currently 29 active cases in Piatt County, up from 15 a week earlier. DeWitt County has 30, up from 16 on Aug. 3.
“While case numbers are rising in both counties, neither county is on the state warning list for COVID-19,” Health Department Administrator David Remmert said.
He added that it is not known yet whether any of the currently active cases are from the delta strain of the COVID-19 virus.
“Vaccination remains the best option to protect oneself against COVID-19, including the delta variant,” Remmert said. Vaccinations are available through the health department and Walgreens.
In the seven-day period through Sunday, Aug. 8, Piatt County recorded 24 new cases, compared to 18 a week prior. New cases in DeWitt County totaled 22 new cases over the past week, up from 15 the week before.
Piatt County has registered a total of 1,644 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, including 14 deaths. DeWitt County has had 1,693 cases and 29 deaths.
New cases by town:
Piatt County, 25 new cases
—Monticello, 17
—White Heath, 3
—Atwood, 1
—Cerro Gordo, 1
—DeLand, 1
—Mansfield, 2
DeWitt County, 22 new cases
—Clinton, 10
—Farmer City, 10
—Lane, 1
—Waynesville, 1