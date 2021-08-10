MONTICELLO — Active cases of COVID-19 continue to rise locally, according to the latest update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.

Health officials say there are currently 29 active cases in Piatt County, up from 15 a week earlier. DeWitt County has 30, up from 16 on Aug. 3.

“While case numbers are rising in both counties, neither county is on the state warning list for COVID-19,” Health Department Administrator David Remmert said.

He added that it is not known yet whether any of the currently active cases are from the delta strain of the COVID-19 virus.

“Vaccination remains the best option to protect oneself against COVID-19, including the delta variant,” Remmert said. Vaccinations are available through the health department and Walgreens.

In the seven-day period through Sunday, Aug. 8, Piatt County recorded 24 new cases, compared to 18 a week prior. New cases in DeWitt County totaled 22 new cases over the past week, up from 15 the week before.

Piatt County has registered a total of 1,644 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, including 14 deaths. DeWitt County has had 1,693 cases and 29 deaths.

New cases by town:

Piatt County, 25 new cases

—Monticello, 17

—White Heath, 3

—Atwood, 1

—Cerro Gordo, 1

—DeLand, 1

—Mansfield, 2

DeWitt County, 22 new cases

—Clinton, 10

—Farmer City, 10

—Lane, 1

—Waynesville, 1

