Active cases of COVID-19 in the most recent health department update were at 77 in DeWitt and Piatt Counties, similar to the 74 of a week prior.
“Case numbers have remained consistent over the past week. The case numbers are near the lowest they’ve seen since the week of Aug. 9. However, both counties are currently on the state warning list for COVID-19, with incidence rates considered 'substantial',” DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said in his weekly update released Tuesday.
For a seven-day period that ran from Sept. 13-19, DeWitt County had 36 new cases for the week, less than the 48 recorded the week before. The county has totaled 1,961 cases total, including 34 deaths.
Piatt County recorded 32 cases last week, compared to 38 Sept. 6-12. For the pandemic, the county has had 1,939 cases, including 14 deaths.
Vaccinations are available through the health department offices in Monticello, 217-762-7911, ext. 2211; or in Clinton, 217-935-3427, ext. 2141. Vaccines are also available through area Walgreens pharmacies.
Last week's new cases by town:
DeWitt County, 36 new cases
—Clinton, 21
—Farmer City, 7
—Weldon, 4
—Kenney, 2
—Waynesville, 1
—Heyworth, 1
Piatt County, 32 new cases
—Monticello, 13
—Bement, 6
—Cerro Gordo, 5
—Mansfield, 4
—White Heath, 2
—La Place, 2