Piatt County is down to five active cases of COVID-19 and DeWitt County now has three, according to an update released Wednesday by the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
On Aug. 18, Piatt County had no new positive tests reported, but had one person complete isolation and taken off the active case list.
DeWitt County reported one new case, a 23-year-old female in DeWitt.
Since early April, Piatt County has recorded 73 cases of COVID-19, DeWitt County 39. The number of cases has been lower this week after an increase the two previous weeks, but neither county has ever been placed on the warning list by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
State update
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Aug. 19 announced 2,295 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths. Deaths were in:
–Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
–DeKalb County: 1 female 80s
–Jefferson County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
–Knox County: 1 female 80s
–LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
–Madison County: 1 female 80s
–Morgan County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
–St. Clair County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s
–Wabash County: 1 female 60s
–Will County: 1 male 60s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 211,889 cases, including 7,806 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,299 specimens for a total of 3,489,571. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 12 – August 18 is 4.4 percent. As of last night, 1,519 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.