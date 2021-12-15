A 36th COVID-related death was reported in DeWitt County last Friday, a person in Wapella, according to the latest report from the DeWitt/Piatt County Bi-County Health Department.
The bi-county region also has the most active cases — 319 — than at any time during the pandemic. The pervious high was 253 in November of 2020, according to the report.
The 319 active cases compares to 195 last week and 162 the week before.
Local health administrator David Remmert said it is “hard to say at this point” what is driving case numbers up.
“This is the nature of the disease, but especially amongst unvaccinated populations,” he added.
Wednesday is the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine being administered in Illinois. Remmert said that, even as case loads increase, getting vaccines to those most at risk has saved lives.
The death in DeWitt County last week was the second in three weeks, but the only ones related to COVID in the bi-county region since August.
Approximately 18 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide, and about 63 percent of all residents are considered fully vaccinated.
“Vaccination remains the best option to protect oneself against COVID-19,” Remmert said. “As scientists scramble to fully understand fully the effect of vaccination status on the new Omicron variant, we have recent information from Pfizer suggesting that booster shots can help protect against the new Omicron variant.”
Vaccinations and boosters are available through the local health departments, as well as area pharmacies. The State of Illinois is also partnering with the Goose Creek District Library for a walk-in clinic from 12 to 4 p.m. this Friday (Dec. 17) and on Jan. 7 at the library, 220 N. Highway Ave. in DeLand.
DeWitt County reported 91 new cases last week, which did not even include data from Saturday and Sunday, which is not yet available, Remmert said. The county had 61 new cases the week before and 69 the week before that, and has totaled 2,568 cases for the pandemic, including 36 deaths.
Piatt County had 117 new cases in the reporting period that covered Dec. 6-10. That compares to 79 the week before and 39 the week before that. For the pandemic, the county total is now 2,528, including 14 deaths.
New cases by town:
DeWitt County, 98 new cases
— Clinton, 64
— Farmer City, 15
— Wapella, 5
— Heyworth, 3
— Waynesville, 3
— Weldon, 3
— DeWitt, 2
— Maroa, 2
— Kenney, 1
Piatt County, 126 new cases
— Monticello, 43
— Cerro Gordo, 14
— Mansfield, 14
— Atwood, 13
— Bement, 11
— White Heath, 10
— DeLand, 8
— Hammond, 8
— La Place, 2
— Cisco, 1
— Oakley, 1
— Pierson Station, 1