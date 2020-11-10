Health agency responding to record number of cases
As local health officials respond to the highest weekly case total in DeWitt and Piatt County since the COVID-19 pandemic began in January, they are releasing information to help guide residents while they wait for contact tracing efforts to begin due to a lag in case reporting to their office.
A total of 113 cases were recorded in the bi-county region for the week that ended Oct. 31: 63 in DeWitt County and 52 in Piatt County.
“We seem to be getting a lot of calls from area residents related to contact tracing efforts of our agency. Our contact tracing efforts are keeping up with cases, but often there is a lag in the reporting from testing centers around us. We can’t begin contact tracing until we have a case report,” said Dave Remmert, the administrator for the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
In the meantime, the Health Department is advising all cases to isolate at home and for all suspected contacts to quarantine at home while waiting for contact tracing efforts to begin. The Health Department has noted that they will be in contact. “There is no need to call us,” Remmert said, “we will be in contact as the test results work into the system.”
The information comes as an additional death was reported in both DeWitt and Piatt Counties on Tuesday. A female in her 90s was the eighth death in DeWitt County; a male in his 80s is the fifth death in Piatt. The state also recorded 12,623 new cases, a daily record for the pandemic.
Cases are spiking significantly locally and statewide. The Health Department advises to please remember to wash your hands frequently; watch your distance; and wear a mask while in public. Protect vulnerable populations and please refrain from attending or hosting events, said Remmert.
“We are seeing a great number of cases and contacts in area residents stemming from birthday parties and a recent wedding. Now is not the time for these sorts of events. In each circumstance, we’ve had cases that had as many as 30 people named as close contacts who were forced into quarantine,” he said.
The most recent report from the Health Department has noted the highest number of cases reported in a single week since the disease began in January 2020.