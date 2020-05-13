The Allerton Public Library will likely remain closed until at least June, and will follow a phased approach to eventually open its doors. That according to Library Director Lisa Winters.
“The first stage will be curbside only,” Winters told the library board on May 6. “The next stage would likely allow the public in the building with limitations that may include wearing a mask, limiting the number of people in the building at any given time, a limit on how long a person may stay in the building per day, etc. And depending on how things progress, curbside service may only last for weeks.”
But Winters is unsure at this time how to make sure employees remain safe from COVID-19.
“My biggest concern at this point is the unavailability of sanitizer and gloves. As an employer, I am required to supply PPE (personal protective equipment) for my staff, and sanitizer for both staff and patrons,” she added. “We have cloth masks that were made for us. Protecting the staff and patrons is my greatest concern.”
The library is forecasting about a $17,000 drop in revenue for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Most of that is due to the expectation of less Corporate Personal Property Replacement Taxes, which comes from corporate profits of Illinois corporations. Agencies that receive CPPRT are expecting a sharp downturn due to business shutdowns in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a first draft of the 2020-21 budget presented to the library board, Winters is still penciling in $100,000 for CPPRT income next year, compared to $120,000 for the current year. In recent years the actual amount received has been more than the budget estimate.
Even with less revenue, the library would have reserves to make up the difference. The budget draft still anticipates the library ledger will show a checkbook balance of $126,054 at the end of the year, compared to about $160,964 expected at the end of 2019-20.
The library also has a special reserve fund, which according to the budget would still have $347,067 remaining at the end of 2020-21.
The May 6 library board meeting was the first done remotely by Zoom conferencing software.
Winters said the library still plans to offer a summer reading program, but that “we will make it non-contact which will include independent reading with goals and prizes, some virtual programs, and make-it take-it craft projects. It’s a whole new world.”