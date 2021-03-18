First doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered at DeWitt-Piatt/Bi-County Health Department clinics once again April 6-14. The department focused on second doses during the month of March due to decreased supply.
“I look at it as a week by week decision,” Health Administrator David Remmert said in regards to whether first dose clinics will be offered consistently in April.
“We have a good inventory now, but the state will designate doses 'first' and 'second', and we're trying to conform to their guidance.”
Remmert said the state has said it is okay to use doses designated for first dose on second-dose patients, but not the other way around. An exception is that second doses can be used as first doses for those with chronic illness, and for some volunteers.
Vaccination clinics are being held in the Monticello Community Building April 7, 12 and 14 and at Clinton High School April 6 and 8. A link to sign up is available at www.dewittpiatthealth.com.
More than 13,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the two counties, about 8,000 in Piatt County and 5,100 in DeWitt.
Remmert said DeWitt County has totaled 13 new cases over the past week, and Piatt County 18 over that time.
In the most recent five-day reporting period that includes March 12-16, DeWitt County recorded 5 new cases, bringing its total to 1,343, including 23 deaths.
Piatt County's new cases totaled 11, bringing its total to 1,421, including 14 deaths.
New cases by town:
DeWitt County, 5 new cases
–Clinton, 2
–DeWitt, 1
–Farmer City, 1
–Wapella, 1
Piatt County, 11 new cases
–Monticello, 9
–Bement, 1
–White Heath, 1