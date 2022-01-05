Positive tests for COVID-19 continue to surge locally, according to the latest update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
The two counties combined for 300 new cases reported between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, up from 231 cases the week before and 225 the week before that.
Due to the recent uptick in cases, the health department was not able to provide separate figures for each county, or a breakdown of cases by town.
“Active cases are growing exponentially over the past several weeks. Our contact tracing functions are ramping back up. While we re-focus our efforts on contact tracing, please expect a delay in response time,” health department administrator David Remmert said.
“Both DeWitt and Piatt counties remain on the state warning list for COVID-19. Incidence rates remain very high.”
State metrics for the two counties can be found here:
— https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=De%20Witt
— https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=Piatt
School based metrics can be found here:
— https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countyschool?county=De%20Witt
— https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countyschool?county=Piatt
Remmert also suggested residents get vaccinated, or obtain a booster shot if needed.
“As scientists scramble to understand fully the effect of vaccination status on the new Omicron variant, recent information has suggested that booster shots can help protect against this variant. COVID infection tends to be less severe due to the vaccination status of the individual,” Remmert said.
Local health department offices are offering vaccinations and booster shots. In DeWitt County, call 217-935-3427, ext. 2141. In Piatt County, call 217-762-7911, ext. 2211. You can also receive vaccinations through local pharmacies, or through state-sponsored vaccination clinics in areas nearby.
Second doses and booster shots are also being given at a clinic being held from 12 to 4 p.m. Friday (Jan. 7) at the Goose Creek District Library, 220 N. Highway Ave., DeLand.