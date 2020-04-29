Blue Ridge High School has announced its modified commencement ceremony for 2020, which will include a drive-through style event using the circle drive at the high school on John Street in Farmer City. It will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, the same day and time a more traditional ceremony had been planned in the high school gym.
“The podium and diploma table will be set up in the circle drive and the speeches will be given as usual. The traditional format of the ceremony will be followed,” said High School Principal John Lawrence in a release to parents on April 23.
“Students will be able to exit their cars, hear their name called, wear their cap and gown, walk up and receive their diploma, and return to their car,” he added. Photos will also be allowed at that time.
The cars will line up and, after the last graduate receives their diploma, parade through the district communities of Farmer City, Mansfield and Bellflower.
Lawrence noted that John Street in front of the school will be closed on the day of graduation, “but pictures can be taken as the graduate exits his or her car, walks to the podium, and returns to the car.”
He added that school staff wanted to schedule an activity that gave all graduates a chance to take part in commencement, and that a mass gathering could also be planned later.
“After the social distancing is eased, we are planning a reception for the Class of 2020 that will take place at the school; hopefully later this summer,” he said.
Other details of commencement will include:
— The ceremony will be livestreamed, and district officials hope to have it broadcast on the radio
— Graduates and family members will be in cars. Other vehicles will not be allowed near the ceremony
— The order of the ceremony will mimic the traditional lineup, including the senior class president reciting the Pledge of Allegiance; speeches by the valedictorian and salutatorian, presentation of the colors, and escorts by student marshals
— The ceremony will be held rain or shine. In case of rain, the podium will be moved just inside the front door of the high school, with graduates being escorted from the vehicles by marshals with umbrellas.