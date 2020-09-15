After recording four positive tests for COVID-19 last week, the Blue Ridge school district has shifted to all-remote learning through at least Sept. 25.
The positive tests were in two staff members, a student at Schneider Elementary and a student at Blue Ridge High School.
“We are coordinating our efforts with the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 individuals to prevent further spread within our school and community,” said School Superintendent Dr. Hillary Stanifer. “We are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local health departments for best practices and procedures to protect everyone’s health.”
Monday (Sept. 14) was a remote planning day for staff with no work assigned to students who had been attending two days per week in person. Remote instruction for all students began on Tuesday.
Staff members and students who were in close contact with the COVID-19 cases will be in quarantine for 14 days. A deep clean of district buildings is also planned.