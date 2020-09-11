After recording four positive tests for COVID-19 this week, the Blue Ridge school district will shift to all-remote learning through at least Sept. 25.
The positive tests were in two staff members, a student at Schneider Elementary and a student at Blue Ridge High School.
“We are coordinating our efforts with the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 individuals to prevent further spread within our school and community,” said School Superintendent Dr. Hillary Stanifer. “We are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local health departments for best practices and procedures to protect everyone's health.”
Monday (Sept. 14) will be a remote planning day for staff with no work assigned to students who had been attending two days per week in person. Remote instruction for all students will begin the next day.
Staff members and students who were in close contact with the COVID-19 cases will be in quarantine for 14 days. A deep clean of district buildings is also planned.
Three new cases in bi-county region
Piatt County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19 after one new case was reported in Cerro Gordo on Thursday.
DeWitt County reported two new cases – one each in Clinton and Weldon – and now has 12 active cases.
Local health personnel also report that one case in each county reported yesterday have been taken off of the case lists after each recorded two subsequent negative tests. With that taken into account, Piatt County has had a total of 110 cases, DeWitt County 60.
Neither county is on the Illinois Warning List released today for COVID-19.