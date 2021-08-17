MONTICELLO – As cases of COVID-19 rise locally, health officials are advising those with compromised immune systems to get an additional dose of the vaccine.
In that category are those undergoing cancer treatment, have received an organ transplant, have received stem cell transplants within the last two years, have advanced or untreated HIV infections, are in treatment with high dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response, and people who move moderate or severe primary immunodeficiencies.
“People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether an additional dose is appropriate for them,” DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said in a local COVID update Tuesday.
The Centers for Disease Control is not recommending additional doses or booster shots for anyone else at this time.
The DeWitt/Piatt health department reports 47 active cases of COVID-19 in Piatt County as of Aug. 16, up from 30 a week before.
DeWitt County currently has 36 active cases, up from 30 a week ago.
New cases recorded in the week ending Sunday, Aug. 16, including 52 in Piatt and 40 in DeWitt County:
Piatt County, 52 new cases
– Monticello, 26
– Cerro Gordo, 8
– Bement, 5
– White Heath, 5
– La Place, 3
– Hammond, 2
– Atwood, 1
– Cisco, 1
– Mansfield, 1
DeWitt County, 40 new cases
– Clinton, 22
– Wapella, 7
– Farmer City, 6
– Kenney, 3
– Lane, 1
– Weldon, 1
With the additional cases, DeWitt County has recorded 1,733 total cases of COVID-19, including 29 deaths. Piatt County has had 1,696 cases, including 14 deaths.