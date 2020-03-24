Here are some updates on closures and cancellations due to the COVID-19 outbreak:
–The Piatt County zoning board of appeals meeting for March 26 is CANCELLED
–The Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner April 16 is POSTPONED
–The Mansfield Alumni Banquet on April 24 is CANCELLED
–The Chamber of Commerce Business Expo May 6 is CANCELLED
–The Monticello Community Building is CLOSED TO RENTALS until further notice. Existing rental terms can be rescheduled on a case by case basis. For information, call 217-762-2318.
–The Piatt County Nursing Home continues to be CLOSED TO VISITORS until FURTHER NOTICE, including family.
–By state mandate, all SCHOOLS IN ILLINOIS are CLOSED until April 7. Meals are still being made for pickup by Piatt County school districts to help during the interim. E-learning initiatives are also being implemented.
–DINE-IN services at RESTAURANTS are also banned at the current time. Establishments may still offer delivery and curbside services. Go to the EAT MONTICELLO Facebook site for more information on what services restaurants are offering.
–By Executive Order, except for essential services, Illinois residents should shelter at home until further notice.
City, village offices closed
Most municipal offices are closed to the public at this time. Essential services are still being provided. If in doubt on whether your village office is open, please call first.
Note from the Village of Bement
The Village of Bement will not be sending out a water bill for the month of April.
“We are wanting to try to provide some relief to our residents and businesses during this time,” said Bement Mayor Pat Tieman.
Dove services
Dove is trying to do its best as it complies with the State and Federal requirements regarding the COVID-19 guidelines.
With that in mind, Dove is operating by phone only at this time.
–From the Homeward Bound Program: If you or someone you know is experiencing a homeless issue, please call 217-619-5742. Walk-ins are suspended until further notice but in-person intakes will be scheduled as deemed necessary.
The hot-line numbers are:
217-423-2238 - Macon County
217-935-6072 - DeWitt County
217-774-4888 - Shelby County
217-728-9334 - Moultrie County
217-762-2122 - Piatt County
–To Dove RSVP Volunteers: Many agencies or organizations are evaluating what is best for them with regards to the COVID-19 virus. If you are uncomfortable serving at this time, please give your station or us a call to let them know you are not available. If you expect to continue serving be sure to check in with them to determine if they are carrying on as usual or if there are changes you need to be aware of. We encourage all volunteers to follow their health care providers’ instructions on what is best for them.
Dove Financial Assistance program is closed due to Northeast Community Funds inside services closure.
Due to school closures, the BABES program will not be able to make presentations. The Children’s Clothing Room is closed. Dove staff members will not be attending any neighborhood groups should they be meeting or any community meetings at this time.
Dove is not accepting items for donations. We are not hosting any meetings or events and no visitors are allowed in the facilities. We will keep you updated to changes. Thanks for your cooperation in trying to keep everyone safe while meeting the needs of our clients and staff.