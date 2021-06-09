MONTICELLO — Piatt County logged no new cases of COVID-19 in the latest report from the DeWitt-Piatt/Bi-County Health Department. The release covered six days between Tuesday, June 1 and Sunday, June 6.
The six-day reporting period included five new cases in DeWitt County, all in Clinton.
“Case numbers have gone down significantly in both counties over the last month,” Health Department Administrator David Remmert said.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health website, it is the first week since June 6 that Piatt County recorded no new cases of COVID-19
“With these additional cases, DeWitt Co has had a total of 1,617 cases. Piatt County has had a total of 1,567 cases. Over the past week, DeWitt County has had 7 cases, Piatt County has had 0 cases.”
There have now been a total of 29 deaths in DeWitt and 14 deaths in Piatt County due to COVID-19.
The health department continues to offer vaccinations at its offices in Clinton and Monticello. In addition, a special clinic for those 12 to 18 years old will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at 5924 Revere Rd., Clinton. Call 217-935-3427 for entry into the building.
According to the IDPH, 13,085 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Piatt County, with 82.67 percent of those aged 65 and older receiving shots. In DeWitt County, 10,787 doses have been administered, with 75.12 percent of those 65 and older getting doses.