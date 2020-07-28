The latest local health department update adds three more positive tests for COVID-19 in Piatt County, and adds one more for DeWitt County.
Since early April, Piatt County has recorded 33 cases, DeWitt County 25.
The latest positive tests in Piatt County:
–A male living in Monticello, a household contact who became a confirmed case during a quarantine, was reported Sunday (July 26). He is isolating at home.
–Two males were reported in Monticello on Monday (July 27), who were household contacts who became confirmed cases during their quarantine. They are both isolating at home.
The new DeWitt County case:
–A female living in Clinton was reported Sunday. She is isolating at home.
Procedure
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert noted that, once someone tests positive, they are asked to isolate for a minimum of 10 days after their onset of symptoms. Once the 10 days have passed and they’ve been fever-free for at least 24 hours with symptoms resolving, according to the CDC they are no longer considered infectious.
“Close contacts quarantine for a minimum of 14 days after their last date of contact with a confirmed case. A person in quarantine cannot test their way out of quarantine,” said Remmert.
He added that “isolation” separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick. “Quarantine” separates and restricts movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.