Active and new cases of COVID-19 increased over the last week in DeWitt County, while new cases in Piatt County recorded the same number as the week before.
There were 43 new cases recorded in DeWitt County for the week ending Oct. 31, up from 19 the week before and 14 the week before that.
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert attributed most of the increase to positive tests in schools.
“The growth in DeWitt is primarily related to the 'test to stay' protocol with the schools, a population that really isn't at risk for very adverse outcomes with this disease,” Remmert said.
A total of 37 of the 43 new cases were in Clinton, according to the health department report that covered Oct. 25-31.
In addition, 47 of the 61 current active cases in the bi-county region are in DeWitt County as of the report, released Wednesday.
DeWitt has totaled 2,125 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, including 34 deaths.
Piatt County recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 last week, the same as the week before and 25 the week before that.
Piatt County has had 2,075 cases total, including 14 deaths.
Vaccinations are available through the two health department offices, as well as local Walgreens outlets.
In addition, the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines were approved earlier this week for those 5 to 11 years of age.
The latest cases by town:
DeWitt County, 43 new cases
— Clinton, 37
— Wapella, 3
— Dewitt, 2
— Heyworth, 1
Piatt County, 19 new cases
— Bement, 4
— Hammond, 4
— Atwood, 3
— Cerro Gordo, 2